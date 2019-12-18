TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ:TTTN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ:TTTN) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.30, approximately 3,533 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.