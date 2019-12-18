Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $0.95. Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 15,463,688 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

