True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

True North Commercial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$25.67 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Dividend History for True North Commercial (TSE:TNT)

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit