Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Achieves $796,970.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. Ubex has a total market cap of $796,970.00 and approximately $893,628.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.06445270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026221 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

