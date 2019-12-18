Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,662. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,061. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.