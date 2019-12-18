UralsCoin (URALS) Market Cap Tops $3,240.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market cap of $3,240.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UralsCoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin Coin Profile

UralsCoin (CRYPTO:URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

