VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Up 2%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.09 and last traded at $74.09, approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $170,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000.

