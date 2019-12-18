VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 59.77% of VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

