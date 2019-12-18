VeriCoin Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $718,252.00 and $415.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00060497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086805 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.72 or 1.00025311 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001927 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,325,488 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

