View Hits Market Capitalization of $224,949.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, View has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. View has a total market cap of $224,949.00 and $219.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View Profile

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official website is view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.