Virtacoin (VTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 76.3% lower against the US dollar. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,226.00 and $4.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

