Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,152.88

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,152.88 and traded as low as $1,060.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,080.00, with a volume of 27,607 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vitec Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.38. The stock has a market cap of $467.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.97.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

