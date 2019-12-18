Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

WLFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $360.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $74.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 25.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $467,000. 38.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

