WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.68

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and traded as high as $36.82. WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund shares last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

