X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3967 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of DBAW stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 3,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,270. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62.

