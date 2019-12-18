X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF (NYSEARCA:PACA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF (NYSEARCA:PACA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2588 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of PACA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

