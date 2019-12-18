Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.84 Million

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post $264.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.50 million and the lowest is $263.30 million. CONMED reported sales of $242.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $955.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.50 million to $956.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,351,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in CONMED by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 166,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $116.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.