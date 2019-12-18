Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $286.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.78 million and the highest is $290.30 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $302.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 32,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,227,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,819. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 518,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

