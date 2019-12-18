Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to report sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the highest is $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,049,000 after acquiring an additional 371,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

