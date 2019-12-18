Zacks: Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mercury General’s rating score has improved by 7.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $50.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,719,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,488,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,649,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after buying an additional 121,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth $25,382,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 250,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.21. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $983.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

