ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of ZTO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. 2,206,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,229. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
