ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. 2,206,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,229. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 186.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 407,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 221.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

