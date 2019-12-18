Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $142,044.00 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.94. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Zuora by 2,710.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

