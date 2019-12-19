$0.16 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 734,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.89. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,780 shares of company stock valued at $910,969 over the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

