-$0.33 EPS Expected for YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.22). YRC Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

YRCW stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,149. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $95.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 4.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,861,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 318,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

