0Chain Trading Down 14% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 14% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.15 million and $2,739.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000331 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

