$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report $134.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.94 million. Washington Federal posted sales of $138.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full year sales of $538.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.90 million to $542.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $565.91 million, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $581.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $71,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 37.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 500,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,186,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after buying an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,146,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 392,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,147. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

