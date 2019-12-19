$543.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce sales of $543.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $537.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 413,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,105 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,531 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 853,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 389,284 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.