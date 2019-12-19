Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ABD stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 253 ($3.33). The company had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.82. The company has a market capitalization of $280.86 million and a P/E ratio of 21.26. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Stephen Souchon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £61,750 ($81,228.62).

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

