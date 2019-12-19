Accenture’s (ACN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACN. KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.15.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,539. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

