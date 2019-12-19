adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €290.00 ($337.21) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €288.35 ($335.29). The company had a trading volume of 630,018 shares. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €276.36 and a 200 day moving average of €273.35.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.