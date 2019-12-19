ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 514,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Analyst Recommendations for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit