ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 514,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.