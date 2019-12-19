AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $19.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.89.

NYSE AES opened at $19.17 on Monday. AES has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,667,000. Man Group plc raised its position in AES by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AES by 22.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,239,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 228,897 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in AES by 8.9% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 303,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AES by 77.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

