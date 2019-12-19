AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 6.5% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49, 257,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 279,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

