Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39, 213,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 356,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 632,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $216,504. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

