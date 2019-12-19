Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 104,666 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 835,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 165,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

