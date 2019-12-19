Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.79 and last traded at $132.53, approximately 275,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 449,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Allakos alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 27.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 19.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allakos by 23.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.