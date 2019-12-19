AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

COLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 35,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,831 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,431,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after buying an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,261,000 after buying an additional 2,218,541 shares during the period.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

