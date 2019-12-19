Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $109.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $5,524,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,524,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,332,000 after buying an additional 398,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

