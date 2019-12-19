Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($9.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.65) to ($9.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 1,073,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.97. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,250 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zogenix by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,977,000 after buying an additional 1,951,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 186,119 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

