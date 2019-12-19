Analysts Set First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Target Price at $42.30

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FIBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.51. 871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $164,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,411.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 115.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

