Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $131.38

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $117.45. 170,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,613 shares of company stock worth $5,317,435. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit