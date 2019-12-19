Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $131.38

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.29.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
NASDAQ ICPT traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $117.45. 170,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87.
In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,613 shares of company stock worth $5,317,435. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
