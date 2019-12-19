Analysts Set Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target at $14.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $13.45. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,718. The firm has a market cap of $388.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

