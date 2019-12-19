Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) PT at $74.57

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SITE traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.76. 338,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,777. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $903,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,724.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,624 shares of company stock worth $9,558,404. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,017,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,895,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,871,000 after buying an additional 169,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after buying an additional 488,656 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

