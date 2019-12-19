Andrew L. Johnson Purchases 62,500 Shares of Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Stock

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) insider Andrew L. Johnson acquired 62,500 shares of Exactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00.

Shares of EXDI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Exactus Inc has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Exactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

