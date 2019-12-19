Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Price Down 20.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)’s share price traded down 20.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $32.01, 1,981,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 917% from the average session volume of 194,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on APOG shares. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.