Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of -1.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Apple’s ranking:

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,589,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,997,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $281.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,242.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

