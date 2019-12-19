ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 134,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,796. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,515 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $56,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 192.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,029 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 680,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

