Ark Tops 24-Hour Volume of $534,566.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $534,566.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, COSS and Bittrex. In the last week, Ark has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,240,438 coins and its circulating supply is 116,926,176 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, COSS, Cryptomate, Binance, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

