Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Up 18.8%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATMS)’s share price rose 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 1,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties.

