Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Up 18.8%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Artemis Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATMS)’s share price rose 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 1,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit