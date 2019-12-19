ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 0.6%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.47), 1,384 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.31.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

